Khudobin will get the starting nod for Saturday's tilt in Minnesota, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last four starts, going 3-1-0 during that span. That hot streak has improved his season GAA and save percentage to 2.12 and .932, respectively. The 33-year-old remains an elite backup netminder and can be started with confidence as usual.