Stars' Anton Khudobin: Perfect in Dallas debut

Khudobin played the first 30:09 of Thursday's 3-1 preseason win over Minnesota, stopping all 14 shots he faced.

Khudobin made a great first impression on his new club. He's set to back up Ben Bishop this season after posting a 16-6-7 record, 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage in a similar role with Boston last season.

