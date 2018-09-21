Stars' Anton Khudobin: Perfect in Dallas debut
Khudobin played the first 30:09 of Thursday's 3-1 preseason win over Minnesota, stopping all 14 shots he faced.
Khudobin made a great first impression on his new club. He's set to back up Ben Bishop this season after posting a 16-6-7 record, 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage in a similar role with Boston last season.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Set to start Thursday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Set to back up Ben Bishop•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Moving to Dallas•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Return to Boston not likely•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Posts eight saves in relief•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Notches 16 wins working behind Rask•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...