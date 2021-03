Khudobin turned aside 21 shots in a 3-0 victory over Detroit on Saturday.

Khudobin didn't have to face much of a workload en route to his third shutout of the year. The 34-year-old was lifted 40 minutes into his most recent start after allowing four goals on just eight shots against Chicago, so it was good to see a bounce-back performance Saturday, even if it came against the lowly Red Wings. Khudobin is now 6-8-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .912 save percentage.