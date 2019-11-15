Stars' Anton Khudobin: Permits two goals Thursday
Khudobin allowed two goals on 34 shots in a 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Khudobin was a little sloppy in the second period, when he allowed both goals to cede a 2-0 lead, but Tyler Seguin scored later in the frame. Khudobin was able to protect the lead this time, turning away 14 shots in the third period to secure the win. The 33-year-old improved to 4-3-1 with a 2.37 GAA and a .919 save percentage in eight appearances. Coach Jim Montgomery will still give most of the starts to Ben Bishop, but Khudobin has done well when called upon this year.
