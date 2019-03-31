Khudobin let in two goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Khudobin was bailed out by a two-goal third period from his offense, saving him from taking a loss in regulation. His record moved to 15-16-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .925 save percentage. As long as Ben Bishop (lower body) remains out, Khudobin will draw the majority of the starts in the Stars' crease.