Stars' Anton Khudobin: Pinned with shootout loss
Khudobin let in two goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Khudobin was bailed out by a two-goal third period from his offense, saving him from taking a loss in regulation. His record moved to 15-16-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .925 save percentage. As long as Ben Bishop (lower body) remains out, Khudobin will draw the majority of the starts in the Stars' crease.
