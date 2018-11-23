Stars' Anton Khudobin: Pitted against Senators
Khudobin will defend the home cage versus the Senators on Friday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Khudobin is the interim No. 1 netminder with Ben Bishop (lower body) expected to miss at least three more games. He'll be stacked against a rebuilding Senators team that has lost its past two games and owns a minus-15 goal differential. There are a host of goalie options on Friday's 15-game slate, but Khudobin's matchup looks decent on paper. Better yet, he should come at a cheap price in DFS since he's not the traditional starter for the Stars.
