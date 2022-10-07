Khudobin has been placed on waivers on Friday, according to Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now.
Khudobin was not at practice Friday as coach Peter DeBoer stated that the goaltender was on waivers. The netminder was 3-4-1 with a 3.64 GAA and a .879 save percentage last season with Dallas,
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting again Thursday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Guarding crease Monday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Will work in training camp•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Undergoes surgery, done for season•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Returns to minors•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Recalled from AHL Texas•