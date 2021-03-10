Khudobin allowed just one goal on 22 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Khudobin benefited from a six-goal outburst from the Stars. It's the most goal support he's received since Opening Night, when he backstopped the Stars to a 7-0 shutout win over the Predators. Khudobin improved to 5-7-1 with a 2.46 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 13 games. The 34-year-old has started eight of the last 15 games, but he's still the goalie to roster in Dallas until Ben Bishop (knee) is ready to play.