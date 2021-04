Khudobin allowed five goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes' power play cashed in 2-of-3 chances, and Khudobin wasn't all that much better at even strength. The 34-year-old goalie slipped to 11-10-6 with a 2.45 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. The Stars face a tough test versus the Lightning on Thursday, but it's unknown which of Khudobin or Jake Oettinger will start that contest.