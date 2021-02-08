Khudobin was on the ice for Monday's practice session after being benched versus Chicago on Sunday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It was a bold decision by coach Rich Bowness to bench Khudobin when you consider the team is still without Ben Bishop (knee). The 34-year-old Khudobin has struggled of late, as he is sporting a 4.31 GAA and .864 save percentage in his previous three contests, all losses. A matchup with Chicago could be a good opportunity for Khudobin to rediscover his winning ways.