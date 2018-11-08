Stars' Anton Khudobin: Protecting net against Sharks
Khudobin will guard the cage for Thursday's home tilt versus San Jose, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
A pair of strong performances his last two times out (a 1.45 GAA and .955 save percentage), have helped Khudobin earn some extra work, as he makes his third start in five games. Regardless of how well the Russian netminder might play, Ben Bishop remains the team's No. 1 and will see the majority of the minutes throughout the season.
