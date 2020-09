Khudobin turned away 40 of 44 shots Friday in a 5-4 overtime win over Colorado in Game 7.

Friday's tilt was a wild one from start to finish and Khudobin responded with his highest single-game save total of the playoffs. Khudobin has now allowed three goals or more in seven of his last 10 outings but has still managed to go 7-3 in that stretch. He'll take a middling .909 save percentage into the Western Conference Finals.