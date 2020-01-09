Stars' Anton Khudobin: Riding five-game win streak
Khudobin made 30 saves on 31 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Khudobin has allowed just nine goals in his last six appearances (five starts), posting a 5-0-0 record in that span. The 33-year-old improved to 11-5-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .933 save percentage in 18 appearances this season. Khudobin's strong play could earn him more playing time if coach Rick Bowness wants to keep Ben Bishop fresh over the second half of the season. It'll likely be Bishop in the crease for Thursday's game in Anaheim.
