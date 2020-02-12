Khudobin stopped 24 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Carolina.

Khudobin was perfect outside of a Sebastian Aho first-period goal, earning his third win in a row. He owns a sturdy .930 save percentage during his weekend streak, yielding just six goals in total. Bishop and Khudobin have provided Dallas with one of the steadiest 1-2 punches in the NHL season long, with Khudobin posting a 2.26 GAA and .928 save percentage for his part.