Khudobin allowed five goals on 30 shots in a 5-1 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

It was a rare rough outing for Winnipeg's backup netminder, who hadn't given up more than four goals in a start since Oct. 6, which also happened to be his first appearance of the season. Despite Tuesday's loss, Khudobin has provided steady netminding behind Ben Bishop again this year, going 6-5-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .922 save percentage.