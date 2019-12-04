Stars' Anton Khudobin: Roughed up in road loss
Khudobin allowed five goals on 30 shots in a 5-1 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.
It was a rare rough outing for Winnipeg's backup netminder, who hadn't given up more than four goals in a start since Oct. 6, which also happened to be his first appearance of the season. Despite Tuesday's loss, Khudobin has provided steady netminding behind Ben Bishop again this year, going 6-5-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .922 save percentage.
