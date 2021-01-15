Khudobin and the Stars will begin their regular-season schedule Jan. 22 against the Predators.
Dallas had to have its first four games of the 2020-21 campaign rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Khudobin and his teammates will now set their sights on preparing for their season opener against Nashville next Friday.
