Khudobin will start between the pipes for Thursday's Game 2 matchup against Vegas, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

The 34-year-old will get another start with Ben Bishop (undisclosed) dealing with injury issues. In the past two games against the Golden Knights, Khudobin has gone 1-1-0 along with a 1.80 GAA and .942 save percentage in the series. Khudobin should continue to draw the start for the Stars as long as Bishop is sidelined, with Jake Oettinger handling back up duties.