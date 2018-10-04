Stars' Anton Khudobin: Set for backup duties
Khudobin is expected to serve as Ben Bishop's backup for Thursday's season opener against the Coyotes.
Khudobin was held out of practice last week due to a minor undisclosed injury, but he was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's contest. The 32-year-old Russian is locked in as Bishop's backup for the 2018-19 campaign.
