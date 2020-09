Khudobin will tend the twine for Wednesday's Game 6 matchup against Colorado, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Khudobin came in on relief for starter Ben Bishop in Game 5, stopping 20 of 22 shots in the loss. Khudobin won Game 4, but he allowed four goals on 37 shots, and he'll get his fifth start of the series. The Russian will look to backstop his team to the Conference Finals with a win, as his team owns a 3-2 lead in the series.