Stars' Anton Khudobin: Set to back up Ben Bishop
Khudobin is slated to back up Ben Bishop this coming season, ESPN.com reports.
The 32-year-old turned in a solid effort with the Bruins this past season, while backing up Tuukka Rask, en route to logging a 16-6-7 record with a 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage. While Khudobin had been amenable to a return to Boston, the team elected to go in another direction (Jaroslav Halak) in free agency, with Khudobin inking a two-year pact with the Stars worth $2.5 million a year, per the Boston Globe. His arrival in Dallas effectively signals that Kari Lehtonen's stint with the organization is about to end after nine seasons.
