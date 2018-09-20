Stars' Anton Khudobin: Set to start Thursday
Khudobin will likely start in net against Minnesota on Thursday.
Khudobin will start for the Stars on Thursday, and Colton Point is set to make his NHL preseason debut. "Dobby" is looking to secure a win in his first preseason start with Dallas.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Set to back up Ben Bishop•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Moving to Dallas•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Return to Boston not likely•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Posts eight saves in relief•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Notches 16 wins working behind Rask•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stops 26 shots in win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...