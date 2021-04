Khudobin made 20 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

He wasn't particularly busy, but the only puck to get past Khudobin came on a Florida power play late in the second period. The veteran netminder has won three straight starts and hasn't taken a regulation loss in his last five, evening his record at 9-9-4, and on the season he sports a 2.34 GAA and .914 save percentage.