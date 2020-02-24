Khudobin turned aside 31 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

The veteran netminder was only beaten by a second-period power-play goal, a laser off the stick of Dominik Kubalik, but otherwise Khudobin stood on his head. He remains undefeated in regulation in February, going 4-0-1 over six outings with a dazzling 2.11 GAA and .931 save percentage.