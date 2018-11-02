Stars' Anton Khudobin: Sharp in win over Toronto

Khudobin made 31 saves in a 2-1 win over Toronto on Thursday night.

Khudobin was sharp, but benefitted from a sputtering Toronto offence. The Leafs could only manage one goal and they scored it when they pulled their goalie. The Stars have had trouble scoring, too, but their own-zone game has been much better in 2018-19 than in years past. Khudobin will definitely benefit from improved team defence. He may be a decent option Monday against the Bruins.