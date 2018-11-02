Stars' Anton Khudobin: Sharp in win over Toronto
Khudobin made 31 saves in a 2-1 win over Toronto on Thursday night.
Khudobin was sharp, but benefitted from a sputtering Toronto offence. The Leafs could only manage one goal and they scored it when they pulled their goalie. The Stars have had trouble scoring, too, but their own-zone game has been much better in 2018-19 than in years past. Khudobin will definitely benefit from improved team defence. He may be a decent option Monday against the Bruins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.