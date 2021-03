Per Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio, Khudobin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus Tampa Bay.

Khudobin wasn't great in his last start Sunday against the Predators, surrendering three goals on just 22 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout loss. He'll attempt to get back in the win column in a tough home matchup with a hot Lightning squad that's won four straight games.