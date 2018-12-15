Khudobin is getting set to take on the Avalanche on the road Saturday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin reportedly was the first one off the ice at morning skate, which means he'll be the starter for the Stars barring a late change from head coach Jim Montgomery. Dobby is 6-6-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .913 save percentage, which isn't a significant deviation from his totals with the Bruins last season. The trouble with streaming the Russian on this 10-game slate is that he'll face a team that ranks third overall in shooting percentage (11.3) and power-play conversion rate at 29 percent.