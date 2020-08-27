Khudobin yielded five goals on 31 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

The Stars rallied with three goals in 6:05 to go ahead 4-3 in the third period, but the Avalanche pushed back as Khudobin failed to protect the lead. He's now allowed 10 goals in three games versus the Avalanche -- to be fair to Khudobin, it's been a fairly high-scoring series on both sides. The 34-year-old seems likely to tend the twine again in Friday's Game 4, but he could be a risky option for DFS managers.