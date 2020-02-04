Stars' Anton Khudobin: Snags win in Big Apple
Khudobin stopped 33 of 36 shots during Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Khudobin had dropped back-to-back games before coming away with the win Monday evening, pushing his season record to 12-7-1. The Stars' backup netminder hadn't won since Jan. 8, so the positive result was definitely needed to establish confidence going forward. With back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, Khudobin will likely see more work before the week's end.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Chased in lopsided loss•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Drops close result against Sharks•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws start Saturday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Riding five-game win streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.