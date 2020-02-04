Khudobin stopped 33 of 36 shots during Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Khudobin had dropped back-to-back games before coming away with the win Monday evening, pushing his season record to 12-7-1. The Stars' backup netminder hadn't won since Jan. 8, so the positive result was definitely needed to establish confidence going forward. With back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, Khudobin will likely see more work before the week's end.