Khudobin steered away 30 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Oilers.

It was easily Khudobin's best outing of the year as he was perfect until Oscar Klefbom beat him short-side off a pass from Leon Draisaitl midway through overtime. Stars coach Jim Montgomery wasn't shy about starting Khudobin in back-to-back games over the weekend, and this remarkable performance could earn him another try against the Flames on Wednesday.