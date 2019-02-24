Khudobin will defend the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin was excellent in his last outing, holding the red-hot Blues to just two goals on 45 shots and stopping their winning streak at 11 games. He's being pegged for another tough matchup, as the Blackhawks have averaged 4.6 goals per game over the last five while their power play scored on 38.4 percent of its chances in that span.