Khudobin will start between the pipes Thursday in Nashville, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin has been saddled with a pair of overtime losses in the last two games but will aim to turn his fortunes around Thursday. He fared well in his only other appearance versus the Preds this season, stopping 37 of the 38 shots he faced to pick up the victory.

