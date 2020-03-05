Stars' Anton Khudobin: Standing guard Thursday
Khudobin will start between the pipes Thursday in Nashville, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Khudobin has been saddled with a pair of overtime losses in the last two games but will aim to turn his fortunes around Thursday. He fared well in his only other appearance versus the Preds this season, stopping 37 of the 38 shots he faced to pick up the victory.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Allows two power-play goals in loss•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting against Edmonton•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Falls to Blues in shootout•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Drops result in shootout•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Facing off against division rival•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Strong in win over Canes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.