Stars' Anton Khudobin: Stands on head
Khudobin made 45 saves Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay.
Khudobin's impressive season continues. He went into the game with a 7-5-1 record, 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage. And he literally stood on his head against the powerful Bolts. You need to put Khudobin in your net when he's in Dallas'.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.