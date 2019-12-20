Play

Khudobin made 45 saves Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Khudobin's impressive season continues. He went into the game with a 7-5-1 record, 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage. And he literally stood on his head against the powerful Bolts. You need to put Khudobin in your net when he's in Dallas'.

More News
Our Latest Stories