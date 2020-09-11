Khudobin saved 38 of 40 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Thursday's Game 3.

The Golden Knights were able to generate a lot of chances on offense, but Khudobin was up to the challenge. Alexander Radulov's overtime goal made sure Khudobin's effort wasn't wasted. Through three games in the Western Conference finals, Khudobin has stopped 87 of 92 shots for a .946 save percentage. It's likely he'll be in the crease again for Saturday's Game 4.