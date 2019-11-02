Khudobin allowed only one goal on 39 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Khudobin was in peak form for this win, with only Nathan MacKinnon's power-play tally in the second period getting behind him. The 33-year-old goalie has now allowed exactly one goal in each of his last three appearances (two starts). He's won all three of those games, improving to 3-3-0 with a 2.32 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Ben Bishop will start Saturday versus the Canadiens, but Khudobin's recent success may earn him more playing time.