Khudobin will guard the blue paint versus Minnesota at home Thursday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

It wasn't exactly a banner outing for Khudobin in his previous preseason action, allowing two goals on 13 shots in just one period of action. The veteran netminder is likely chasing Scott Wedgewood to earn the backup job for the Stars heading into the regular season and will need to step up his game Thursday if he wants to earn a spot on the 23-man roster.