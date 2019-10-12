Khudobin will tend the home twine for Saturday's game versus the Capitals, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin will get the spot start in order to keep Ben Bishop fresh. He wasn't on top of his game for his only start this season, as he allowed four goals on 33 shots to Detroit. Khudobin was one of the best backups in the league last year with a .923 save percentage over 42 games, so his struggles shouldn't last long, although the Capitals present a tough test with 3.20 goals per game so far.