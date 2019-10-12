Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting against Capitals
Khudobin will tend the home twine for Saturday's game versus the Capitals, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Khudobin will get the spot start in order to keep Ben Bishop fresh. He wasn't on top of his game for his only start this season, as he allowed four goals on 33 shots to Detroit. Khudobin was one of the best backups in the league last year with a .923 save percentage over 42 games, so his struggles shouldn't last long, although the Capitals present a tough test with 3.20 goals per game so far.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.