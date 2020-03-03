Khudobin will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Oilers.

Khudobin was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-3 road loss. The 33-year-old backstop will try to bounce back at home in a matchup with a Connor McDavid led Edmonton squad that's 19-13-3 on the road this year.