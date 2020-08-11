Khudobin will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's Game 1 against the Flames, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ben Bishop is healthy ahead of Tuesday's contest, but he missed the final two matches of the round-robin round with an undisclosed injury, so the Stars probably want to give him some more time to get up to speed in practice before throwing him back into game action. Futhermore, Khudobin was fantastic in Dallas' final round-robin game against the Blues on Sunday, turning aside 21 of 22 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. He'll attempt to pick up his second win of the postseason in a matchup with a hot Flames team that averaged 4.00 goals per game during its qualifying-round series against Winnipeg.