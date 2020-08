Khudobin will guard the cage during Wednesday's Game 3 against the Avalanche, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin has played extremely well through the first two games of the series, picking up back-to-back wins while posting an impressive 2.50 GAA and .930 save percentage. If The 34-year-old backstop keeps it up it's hard to imagine the Stars taking the No. 1 role away from him, even once Ben Bishop (undisclosed) is deemed fit to play.