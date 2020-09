Khudobin will be between the pipes in Saturday's Game 4 versus the Golden Knights, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Khudobin has been up and down this series, but when he's been on his game, the veteran has been outstanding. He's coming off a 38-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win, and he had a 25-save shutout in Game 1. He'll remain the starter with Ben Bishop (undisclosed) still out.