Khudobin will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Coyotes, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against the Predators, surrendering three goals on 24 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss. The 32-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 10th victory of the season in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Coyotes club that's lost five consecutive games.