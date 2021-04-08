Khudobin will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Blackhawks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin was sharp in his last start last Thursday against the Predators, stopping 21 of 22 shots en route to a 4-1 win. He'll try to secure his eighth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Chicago club that's 11-7-2 at home this season.