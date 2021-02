Khudobin will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus the Blue Jackets, yo reports.

Khudobin was sharp in his last start Sunday against the Hurricanes, stopping 37 of 40 shots, but he ultimately fell short in the shootout. The 34-year-old backstop will attempt to get back in the win column in a road clash with a Columbus club that's only averaging 2.36 goals per game this campaign, 27th in the NHL.