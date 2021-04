Khudobin will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Red Wings, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin struggled in his last appearance, surrendering three goals on just nine shots before being replaced by Jake Oettinger in Thursday's 7-3 loss to Detroit. He'll attempt to shake off that poor performance and get back in the win column in a rematch with the same Red Wings squad Saturday.