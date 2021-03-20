Khudobin will guard the road goal during Saturday's game versus Detroit, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin struggled in his last start March 11 against Chicago, surrendering four goals on just eight shots before being replaced by Jake Oettinger in the eventual 4-2 loss. He'll attempt to bounce back in a road matchup with a Red Wings club that's 7-7-3 at home this year.