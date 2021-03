Khudobin will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Predators, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on 28 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. The 34-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and snap his three-game losing streak in a rough road matchup with a red-hot Nashville team that's won five straight contests.