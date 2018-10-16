Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting in New Jersey
Khudobin will get the start in goal in Tuesday's road matchup with the Devils, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Khudobin wasn't great in his season debut Saturday against Anaheim, surrendering three goals on 25 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his first victory of the campaign. The 32-year-old journeyman will look to secure a second straight win in a tough road matchup with a Devils club that's 3-0-0 this season.
