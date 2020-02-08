Khudobin will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin was solid in his last start Monday against the Rangers, turing aside 33 of 36 shots en route to a 5-3 victory. The 33-year-old netminder will attempt to secure a second straight road victory in a matchup with a stumbling St. Louis squad that's gone 1-3-0 in its last four games.