Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting in St. Louis
Khudobin will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Khudobin was solid in his last start Monday against the Rangers, turing aside 33 of 36 shots en route to a 5-3 victory. The 33-year-old netminder will attempt to secure a second straight road victory in a matchup with a stumbling St. Louis squad that's gone 1-3-0 in its last four games.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Snags win in Big Apple•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Chased in lopsided loss•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Drops close result against Sharks•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws start Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.