Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting in twilight contest
Khudobin will start in goal Thursday night against host San Jose, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Khudobin is enjoying a solid first season with the Stars, with the backup goalie's record standing at 6-5-2 with a 2.70 GAA and .915 save percentage. The Sharks are ranked 24th in the league with a dismal 9.10 shooting percentage, but the Stars will want to take a disciplined approach to the upcoming contest since Team Teal is ninth in converting power-play opportunities at 23.2 percent.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...