Khudobin will start in goal Thursday night against host San Jose, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin is enjoying a solid first season with the Stars, with the backup goalie's record standing at 6-5-2 with a 2.70 GAA and .915 save percentage. The Sharks are ranked 24th in the league with a dismal 9.10 shooting percentage, but the Stars will want to take a disciplined approach to the upcoming contest since Team Teal is ninth in converting power-play opportunities at 23.2 percent.