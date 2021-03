Khudobin will guard the home goal during Thursday's matchup with Chicago, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin wasn't tested much Tuesday against the Blackhawks, but he was still sharp when necessary, turning aside 21 of 22 shots en route to an easy 6-1 win. The 34-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his sixth victory of the season in a rematch with the same Chicago club Thursday.